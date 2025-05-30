Left Menu

England's Record-Breaking Win: A White-Ball Thriller

England's white-ball cricket under new captain Harry Brook set records with a score of 400/8, the highest without a centurion. A powerful all-round performance led to a massive 238-run victory over the West Indies. Brook also reached a personal milestone, completing 4,000 international runs in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:00 IST
Team England. (Photo- @englandcricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an exhilarating display of cricket under newly appointed limited-overs captain Harry Brook, England shattered an 18-year world record. The team secured the highest ODI score without a single player reaching a century, posting a record 400/8 against the West Indies in Birmingham.

Highlighting their strategic prowess, England's balanced approach nullified previous criticisms of reckless play. Each of the team's top seven batsmen surpassed 30 runs, marking a unique achievement in ODI history. Jacob Bethell led the charge with an impressive 82 runs off 53 balls, showcasing power and precision alike.

As England defended their score, they bundled out the West Indies for a mere 162, claiming victory by 238 runs. This triumph ranks as England's second-largest win by runs. Captain Brook was pivotal on the field, equalling a world record for most catches in an innings and reaching 4,000 international runs, solidifying his leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

