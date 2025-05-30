England's Record-Breaking Win: A White-Ball Thriller

In an exhilarating display of cricket under newly appointed limited-overs captain Harry Brook, England shattered an 18-year world record. The team secured the highest ODI score without a single player reaching a century, posting a record 400/8 against the West Indies in Birmingham.

Highlighting their strategic prowess, England's balanced approach nullified previous criticisms of reckless play. Each of the team's top seven batsmen surpassed 30 runs, marking a unique achievement in ODI history. Jacob Bethell led the charge with an impressive 82 runs off 53 balls, showcasing power and precision alike.

As England defended their score, they bundled out the West Indies for a mere 162, claiming victory by 238 runs. This triumph ranks as England's second-largest win by runs. Captain Brook was pivotal on the field, equalling a world record for most catches in an innings and reaching 4,000 international runs, solidifying his leadership role.

(With inputs from agencies.)