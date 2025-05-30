Wild Weather Sinks First Day of Indian Open Surfing Championship
The opening day of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach was postponed due to heavy rain and cyclone-induced sea conditions. Organizers hope for improved weather for the championship's continuation. All involved remain optimistic as surfers prepare to compete in various categories starting day two.
The inaugural day of the 6th NMPA Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach faced an unexpected halt following severe weather conditions, fueled by the early monsoons and activity in the Arabian Sea. Organizers, in a move prioritizing safety, postponed the events as high swells and unruly wave patterns loomed.
This tournament, the second in the National Surfing Championship Series 2025, is organized by the Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by Mantra Surf Club under the Surfing Federation of India. While the venue was shifted from the original Sasihithlu Beach due to weather forecasts, day one still succumbed to relentless rainfall.
Looking ahead, day two is set to showcase top surfers like Ramesh Budhial and Kamali P, among others, competing across four categories. Despite initial setbacks, organizers remain hopeful of improved weather conditions, allowing competitive surfing to proceed as planned.
