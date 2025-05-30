Left Menu

French Open Day 6: Upsets and Triumphs on Clay

The French Open saw dramatic plays as Alexei Popyrin reached the fourth round, Musetti overcame Navone, and Sabalenka dispatched Danilovic. Amanda Anisimova advanced, setting a potential clash with Sabalenka. Meanwhile, the spotlight also shone on Zheng's win over Mboko, amid sunny conditions and rising temperatures at Roland Garros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:07 IST
French Open Day 6: Upsets and Triumphs on Clay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The sixth day of the French Open at Roland Garros showcased stunning displays of tennis prowess. Australian 25th seed Alexei Popyrin achieved a significant milestone by reaching the fourth round for the first time, defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in straight sets.

Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti overcame a challenging start to triumph over Argentine Mariano Navone, marking his consistent advance to the fourth round for the third time in his career. Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka swiftly dispatched Olga Danilovic of Serbia in an impressive straight-set victory.

Adding to the day's highlights, former French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova progressed by defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson. Highlighted duels and sunny weather created an electrifying atmosphere, drawing attention to Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen's victory over Canadian Victoria Mboko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025