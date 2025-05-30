French Open Day 6: Upsets and Triumphs on Clay

The sixth day of the French Open at Roland Garros showcased stunning displays of tennis prowess. Australian 25th seed Alexei Popyrin achieved a significant milestone by reaching the fourth round for the first time, defeating Portugal's Nuno Borges in straight sets.

Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti overcame a challenging start to triumph over Argentine Mariano Navone, marking his consistent advance to the fourth round for the third time in his career. Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka swiftly dispatched Olga Danilovic of Serbia in an impressive straight-set victory.

Adding to the day's highlights, former French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova progressed by defeating Denmark's Clara Tauson. Highlighted duels and sunny weather created an electrifying atmosphere, drawing attention to Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen's victory over Canadian Victoria Mboko.

(With inputs from agencies.)