Gukesh's Grand Chess Revival in Norway

Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh is capturing attention at the Norway Chess tournament following a promising recovery from an initially shaky start. After losing the opening two rounds, Gukesh impressively triumphed over American chess stars Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, securing a joint fourth position by the first rest day.

With six participants in this competition, Gukesh has not only restaged his performance but is also gearing up for a series of pivotal upcoming matches. He faces Wei Yi in the fifth round and despite the Chinese player's struggles, Gukesh is hopeful of clinching three critical points to edge closer to the tournament's final rounds.

Despite the shadow cast by local hero and defending champion Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh is poised to capitalize on this golden opportunity. This important tournament may set the tone for Gukesh's encounters in later rounds, including a much-anticipated rematch against Carlsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)