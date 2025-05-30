Left Menu

Liverpool Snaps Up Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's Heir

Liverpool has signed Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The 24-year-old, who previously played for Manchester City's academy and Celtic, is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong's move affects Leverkusen's squad under new coach Erik ten Hag, while Florian Wirtz is expected to follow him to Liverpool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:26 IST
Liverpool Snaps Up Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's Heir
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool Football Club has swiftly filled the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold by securing Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The move was finalized on Friday as the club announced a long-term contract for the 24-year-old talent.

Frimpong, who returns to England six years after departing Manchester City's academy, where he spent nine formative years, is ardent about his new opportunity. 'It was a no-brainer,' Frimpong expressed on Liverpool's statement, highlighting his eagerness for the move. Attracting interest from Liverpool was a dream come true, prompting him to urge his agents to expedite the deal.

This transfer further reverberates at Leverkusen, amplifying the challenges faced by new manager Erik ten Hag following Xabi Alonso's departure. Adding to the reshuffle, Florian Wirtz looks set to accompany Frimpong to Liverpool, while Jonathan Tah has transferred to Bayern Munich, emphasizing Leverkusen's strategy of nurturing young talent for top European clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025