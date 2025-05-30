Liverpool Snaps Up Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's Heir
Liverpool has signed Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The 24-year-old, who previously played for Manchester City's academy and Celtic, is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong's move affects Leverkusen's squad under new coach Erik ten Hag, while Florian Wirtz is expected to follow him to Liverpool.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool Football Club has swiftly filled the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold by securing Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The move was finalized on Friday as the club announced a long-term contract for the 24-year-old talent.
Frimpong, who returns to England six years after departing Manchester City's academy, where he spent nine formative years, is ardent about his new opportunity. 'It was a no-brainer,' Frimpong expressed on Liverpool's statement, highlighting his eagerness for the move. Attracting interest from Liverpool was a dream come true, prompting him to urge his agents to expedite the deal.
This transfer further reverberates at Leverkusen, amplifying the challenges faced by new manager Erik ten Hag following Xabi Alonso's departure. Adding to the reshuffle, Florian Wirtz looks set to accompany Frimpong to Liverpool, while Jonathan Tah has transferred to Bayern Munich, emphasizing Leverkusen's strategy of nurturing young talent for top European clubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manchester City and Crystal Palace Set for Thrilling FA Cup Final Showdown
Pep Guardiola's Squad Philosophy: A Leaner Manchester City for Success
Florian Wirtz's Strategic Switch: From Bayern Dreams to Liverpool Reality
Manchester City Strategizes Swift Squad Overhaul Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
Manchester City Preps for Swift Transfers Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup