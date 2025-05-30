Left Menu

Tommy Paul's Triumph: Tennis Star Reaches Milestone with 200th Career Win

American tennis star Tommy Paul clinched his 200th career win at the French Open, defeating Karen Khachanov in a grueling five-set match. Rising in ATP rankings, Paul celebrated amidst an enthusiastic crowd, paving his way to face Alexei Popyrin next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:06 IST
Tommy Paul (Photo- ATP Tour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

American tennis sensation Tommy Paul marked a significant career milestone by securing his 200th tour-level win at the French Open on Friday. As the 12th seed in the tournament, Paul displayed exceptional grit by overcoming Karen Khachanov in a challenging five-set match, advancing to the fourth round for the first time in the clay court major.

Paul's victory came after a thrilling encounter where he battled cramps but maintained composure to triumph 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3. This achievement places him as the third active American, after Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, to achieve this career milestone. His remarkable run in Paris includes a comeback win against Marton Fucsovics from a two-set deficit during the second round.

Reflecting on his success, Paul expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "Like a million bucks, I feel pretty good. It's incredible playing in front of such a lively crowd." With his record now standing at 24 wins and eight losses for the season, Paul is set to face Australian star Alexei Popyrin next. Additionally, other notable matches in the tournament saw Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune advance to the fourth round in dramatic fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

