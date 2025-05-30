Mumbai Indians' Stellar Death Bowling Seals Playoff Berth, Eliminates GT

The Mumbai Indians exhibited exceptional prowess in death bowling, securing a decisive 20-run victory over the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, on Friday. This win propels MI into the playoffs, where they will face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad for a chance to battle Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Despite a valiant effort by Sai Sudharsan, who delivered an impressive half-century, and a solid partnership with Washington Sundar, Gujarat Titans couldn't withstand MI's persistent bowling, particularly under pressure. The Titans faced constant challenges, notably from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, which thwarted their path to victory.

Earlier in the match, MI's innings was bolstered by Rohit Sharma's instrumental 81-run stint, supported by explosive batting from Jonny Bairstow and Tilak Varma. Sharma's milestone achievement, marking himself as one of the top scorers in IPL history, provided MI with the formidable total of 228/5, leaving GT chasing an uphill battle.