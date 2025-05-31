Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps Battle for CONCACAF Glory in Historic Final

Cruz Azul is set to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup final on Sunday at Mexico City's Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Cruz Azul, aiming for a record-equalling seventh title, hopes to redeem their season after a semi-final loss in the Mexican league.

The victorious club will secure a spot in the expanded 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and this year's Intercontinental Cup. As Cruz Azul prepares for what could be coach Vicente Sanchez's final game, the team reflects on their dominant journey to the final, including a 7-0 aggregate triumph over Real Hope.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, enjoying a 15-game unbeaten streak, have surprised many with significant victories, including a semi-final win over Inter Miami. Vancouver midfielder Andres Cubas emphasized the team's resolve, stating the final is their chance to make history as the first Canadian team to win the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)