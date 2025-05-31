Mikaela Shiffrin's Triumphant Return: Overcoming Trauma on the Slopes

Twice Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has revealed her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), triggered by a severe crash during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont. Her crash left her with a puncture wound and severe muscle damage, casting a shadow over her successful skiing season.

In an article for the Players' Tribune, Shiffrin shared insights into how two major crashes impacted her mentally. Acknowledging her therapist's guidance, she explored how past traumas can influence responses to new traumatic events, reflecting on the sudden loss of her father in 2020.

Despite the hardships, Shiffrin found solace in returning to her sport. By repeatedly confronting her fears and getting 'back up to the start gate,' she overcame haunting memories and restored her confidence on the slopes, proving her resilience and love for skiing.