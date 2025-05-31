Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin's Triumphant Return: Overcoming Trauma on the Slopes

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her battle with PTSD after two significant skiing crashes, affecting her mental health. She emphasized the role of therapy and resilience in overcoming these challenges, ultimately reclaiming her passion for skiing and returning to the World Cup circuit stronger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:57 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Twice Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has revealed her struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), triggered by a severe crash during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont. Her crash left her with a puncture wound and severe muscle damage, casting a shadow over her successful skiing season.

In an article for the Players' Tribune, Shiffrin shared insights into how two major crashes impacted her mentally. Acknowledging her therapist's guidance, she explored how past traumas can influence responses to new traumatic events, reflecting on the sudden loss of her father in 2020.

Despite the hardships, Shiffrin found solace in returning to her sport. By repeatedly confronting her fears and getting 'back up to the start gate,' she overcame haunting memories and restored her confidence on the slopes, proving her resilience and love for skiing.

