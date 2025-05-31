Beever-Jones Shines in England's Dominant Win Over Portugal

In a commanding display of football prowess, Aggie Beever-Jones led England to a triumphant 6-0 win over Portugal at Wembley. The young forward's first-half hat-trick was a highlight as England pushed through any lingering turmoil from the week, including a surprising retirement announcement from goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The match opened with a quick burst of goals, including strikes from Beever-Jones in the third minute and Lucy Bronze shortly after. England's offensive continued as they added three more goals in the first 30 minutes, with Mead, Beever-Jones, and Kelly contributing to the scoreline. England remains second in Group 3 of League A, two points behind leaders Spain.

As England prepares to face Spain next Tuesday in Barcelona, they aim to secure their place in the Nations League knockout finals. This decisive match follows after Spain's solid performance against Belgium and other League A fixtures, including Germany's impressive victory over the Netherlands.