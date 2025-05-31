Left Menu

RCB Seals Final Spot: A Nine-Year Wait Ends for IPL Glory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has advanced to the IPL 2025 final following a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, marking their first final in nine years. RCB's victory sets the stage for a much-anticipated clash, as Mumbai Indians prepare to face Punjab in Qualifier 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:49 IST
AB de Villiers (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their nine-year hiatus from the IPL finals after defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Under the dynamic captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB dominated the league-topping Punjab Kings, thus securing their fourth spot in the finals.

The waiting game now shifts to an eagerly awaited Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab, following a remarkable 20-run victory by Mumbai over Gujarat Titans, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's stellar innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

