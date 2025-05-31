RCB Seals Final Spot: A Nine-Year Wait Ends for IPL Glory
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has advanced to the IPL 2025 final following a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, marking their first final in nine years. RCB's victory sets the stage for a much-anticipated clash, as Mumbai Indians prepare to face Punjab in Qualifier 2.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their nine-year hiatus from the IPL finals after defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.
Under the dynamic captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB dominated the league-topping Punjab Kings, thus securing their fourth spot in the finals.
The waiting game now shifts to an eagerly awaited Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab, following a remarkable 20-run victory by Mumbai over Gujarat Titans, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's stellar innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajat Patidar: From Overlooked Player to RCB's Captain
Rajat Patidar Reflects on Receiving RCB Captaincy from Virat Kohli
Wadhera and Singh Propel Punjab Kings to Commanding Score in IPL Clash
Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings: IPL Thriller Recap
Shreyas Iyer's Leadership Paves the Way for Punjab Kings' Playoff Ambitions