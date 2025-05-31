RCB Seals Final Spot: A Nine-Year Wait Ends for IPL Glory

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have broken their nine-year hiatus from the IPL finals after defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Under the dynamic captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB dominated the league-topping Punjab Kings, thus securing their fourth spot in the finals.

The waiting game now shifts to an eagerly awaited Qualifier 2 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab, following a remarkable 20-run victory by Mumbai over Gujarat Titans, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's stellar innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)