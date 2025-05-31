Patrick Mahomes Passes on Flag Football for LA 2028 Olympics

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has confirmed he will not be participating in flag football during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Despite the NFL's recent approval allowing their players to join the Olympic event, Mahomes stated he will leave the opportunity to the younger generation.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, explained his decision during an off-season media session, highlighting his age at the time of the Games. "I'll probably leave that to the younger guys," he said. "It's awesome to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football."

The NFL has intensified efforts to promote flag football, especially following the International Olympic Committee's 2023 decision to include it in the LA28 program. The sport aims to engage more women, diversifying a field traditionally dominated by men.

