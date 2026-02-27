Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

Deadly attacks by Sudanese paramilitary forces in Darfur's Misteriha have displaced over 3,000 people recently, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The town, a stronghold of tribal leader Musa Hilal, saw at least 28 killed and 39 wounded in the latest violence.

The conflict between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese military, which erupted in 2023, has left at least 40,000 dead and 12 million displaced. Aid groups warn that actual figures may be even higher due to restricted access in remote areas.

The RSF's recent capture of the town and overrun of el-Fasher mark strategic gains amid a conflict viewed by UN experts as bearing 'genocidal' traits. With international peace efforts stalled, UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk stressed the urgency of the crisis.