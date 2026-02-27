Left Menu

Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

Sudanese paramilitary forces have launched deadly attacks on Misteriha in Darfur, displacing over 3,000 people. The violence, linked to tribal and military tensions, has claimed thousands of lives. Aid organizations call for urgent assistance as the war, nearing its third year, continues to devastate the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:45 IST
Deadly attacks by Sudanese paramilitary forces in Darfur's Misteriha have displaced over 3,000 people recently, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The town, a stronghold of tribal leader Musa Hilal, saw at least 28 killed and 39 wounded in the latest violence.

The conflict between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese military, which erupted in 2023, has left at least 40,000 dead and 12 million displaced. Aid groups warn that actual figures may be even higher due to restricted access in remote areas.

The RSF's recent capture of the town and overrun of el-Fasher mark strategic gains amid a conflict viewed by UN experts as bearing 'genocidal' traits. With international peace efforts stalled, UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk stressed the urgency of the crisis.

