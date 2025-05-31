India's Medal Triumph: A Silver Finale and Record-Breaking Bronze at Asian Athletics Championships
India concluded the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a flurry of medals and record-breaking performances. Parul Chaudhary secured her second silver, while Sachin Yadav also claimed silver in javelin. Animesh Kujur set a new national record, earning bronze in the 200m sprint. Additional bronzes came from Vithya Ramraj and Pooja.
As the 26th Asian Athletics Championships drew to a close on Saturday, Indian athletes displayed remarkable prowess by adding to the nation's medal tally with two silvers and three bronzes.
Parul Chaudhary distinguished herself with her second silver of the event in the women's 5000m, clocking an impressive time of 15:15.33s. Meanwhile, javelin thrower Sachin Yadav reached new personal heights, hurling his spear to 85.16m to clinch silver, just behind Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.
Sprinter Animesh Kujur was another star of the day, breaking the national record in the men's 200m with a time of 20.32s to finish third. Further successes included bronze medals for Vithya Ramraj in the women's 400m hurdles and Pooja in the women's 800m, marking a day of celebration for Indian athletics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
