Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenge at UNC Health Championship
Rayhan Thomas struggles at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh after a challenging second round. Martin Laird leads the tournament while Trace Crowe follows closely with impressive respective scores. Sudarshan Yellamaraju withdraws, marking a dynamic shift in the competition standings.
In a challenging second round at the UNC Health Championship, India's Rayhan Thomas is expected to miss the cut. Despite starting strong with a 2-under 68, Thomas stumbled to a 4-over finish through 17 holes, when play was suspended due to adverse weather conditions at Raleigh Country Club.
Thomas faces missing the cut, set at 3-under, after completing the round 2-over. Sudarshan Yellamaraju, another seasoned competitor, opted to withdraw after the initial round, reshuffling the player lineup.
In contrast, Martin Laird took charge, surpassing Samuel Anderson who faltered with a three-over day. Laird's consistent performance leaves him one shot ahead of Trace Crowe, who impressed with a single-round score of 62, highlighting a shift in leaderboard dynamics.
