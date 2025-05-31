Left Menu

Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenge at UNC Health Championship

Rayhan Thomas struggles at the UNC Health Championship in Raleigh after a challenging second round. Martin Laird leads the tournament while Trace Crowe follows closely with impressive respective scores. Sudarshan Yellamaraju withdraws, marking a dynamic shift in the competition standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:10 IST
Rayhan Thomas Faces Challenge at UNC Health Championship
Rayhan Thomas
  • Country:
  • United States

In a challenging second round at the UNC Health Championship, India's Rayhan Thomas is expected to miss the cut. Despite starting strong with a 2-under 68, Thomas stumbled to a 4-over finish through 17 holes, when play was suspended due to adverse weather conditions at Raleigh Country Club.

Thomas faces missing the cut, set at 3-under, after completing the round 2-over. Sudarshan Yellamaraju, another seasoned competitor, opted to withdraw after the initial round, reshuffling the player lineup.

In contrast, Martin Laird took charge, surpassing Samuel Anderson who faltered with a three-over day. Laird's consistent performance leaves him one shot ahead of Trace Crowe, who impressed with a single-round score of 62, highlighting a shift in leaderboard dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

