Mirra Andreeva Triumphs with Lucky Charm in Paris

In a commanding display on Saturday, Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva overpowered Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in a 6-3 6-1 victory, advancing to face Australia's Daria Kasatkina. Andreeva, who has already claimed titles at Indian Wells and Dubai this year, credited a small child's drawing as her lucky charm during the match.

Faced with Putintseva's tricky game style, Andreeva focused on maintaining her rhythm and seizing opportunities. "Knowing how she plays, I had to be at my best today," the 18-year-old stated, reflecting a strategic approach despite challenging play from her opponent on a gloomy day in Paris.

Despite a shaky serve, marked by four double faults, Andreeva capitalized on her powerful baseline play, ultimately dismissing Putintseva's attempts at disrupting her flow with drop shots. After securing an early break following a rain delay, Andreeva dominated the remainder of the match, sealing a confident victory.

