Left Menu

Venus Williams Makes Triumphant Return to Indian Wells

Venus Williams, a legendary tennis player, receives a wild card entry to compete in both singles and doubles at Indian Wells. The 45-year-old athlete expresses excitement about returning to California to perform in front of enthusiastic fans. Williams has a storied history with the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:13 IST
Venus Williams Makes Triumphant Return to Indian Wells
Venus Williams

Renowned tennis star Venus Williams has been granted a wild card entry to participate in the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, organizers announced on Friday.

The 45-year-old champion will compete in both the singles and doubles categories at the Southern California event.

Williams expressed her eagerness to return, citing her fond memories of competing in front of dedicated fans. The former world number one has previously reached the semi-finals here three times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026