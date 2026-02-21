Venus Williams Makes Triumphant Return to Indian Wells
Venus Williams, a legendary tennis player, receives a wild card entry to compete in both singles and doubles at Indian Wells. The 45-year-old athlete expresses excitement about returning to California to perform in front of enthusiastic fans. Williams has a storied history with the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:13 IST
Renowned tennis star Venus Williams has been granted a wild card entry to participate in the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, organizers announced on Friday.
The 45-year-old champion will compete in both the singles and doubles categories at the Southern California event.
Williams expressed her eagerness to return, citing her fond memories of competing in front of dedicated fans. The former world number one has previously reached the semi-finals here three times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikh Man's Disappearance Sparks Concern in Tracy, California
California's AI Accountability Push: Regulating Non-Consensual Image Generation
Energy Clash: Trump vs. Newsom on UK-California Clean Energy Pact
Trump Criticizes UK-California Clean Energy Pact
Tesla's Strategic Shift: Avoiding License Suspension by Dropping 'Autopilot' in California