Left Menu

Pakistan Hockey Federation Calls for Visa Assurance for Asia Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is demanding written visa guarantees for its national team's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup in India. With heightened political tensions between the two nations, PHF emphasizes the need to separate sports from politics while ensuring player safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:22 IST
Pakistan Hockey Federation Calls for Visa Assurance for Asia Cup in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced its intent to demand the relocation of the Asia Cup from India should visas not be guaranteed for the national team's participation.

The Asia Cup, scheduled between late August and early September in India, offers a direct qualification berth for the upcoming World Cup in Europe. A PHF spokesperson emphasized that participation hinges on written assurances from the Asian Hockey Federation and Indian organizers regarding visa issuance.

Amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed states, the PHF insists on keeping sports separate from politics. The federation expressed concerns over player security, highlighting the host nation's duty to provide safety for all teams. As Pakistan aims to regain prestige in the hockey world, it seeks more opportunities to compete internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025