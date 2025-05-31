Pakistan Hockey Federation Calls for Visa Assurance for Asia Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced its intent to demand the relocation of the Asia Cup from India should visas not be guaranteed for the national team's participation.

The Asia Cup, scheduled between late August and early September in India, offers a direct qualification berth for the upcoming World Cup in Europe. A PHF spokesperson emphasized that participation hinges on written assurances from the Asian Hockey Federation and Indian organizers regarding visa issuance.

Amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed states, the PHF insists on keeping sports separate from politics. The federation expressed concerns over player security, highlighting the host nation's duty to provide safety for all teams. As Pakistan aims to regain prestige in the hockey world, it seeks more opportunities to compete internationally.

