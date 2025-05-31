Thrilling Triumphs and Setbacks at French Open's Saturday Showdown

In a day packed with action, the French Open's seventh day saw some thrilling tennis as British fifth seed Jack Draper dominated young Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets, marking a swift 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory. Draper's commanding performance set the pace for an exciting day.

Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy showcased exceptional skill, breezing past Czech Jiri Lehecka with an overwhelming 6-0 6-1 6-2 win. Meanwhile, American third seed Jessica Pegula showed remarkable resilience, coming back from a set down to defeat former Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova 3-6 6-4 6-2.

The day's events took a turn when Arthur Fils withdrew before his match against Andrey Rublev, citing a stress fracture. Despite the setback, the day closed with high anticipation as Novak Djokovic prepared to headline the night session.

