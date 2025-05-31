Thrilling Triumphs and Setbacks at French Open's Saturday Showdown
The seventh day at the French Open witnessed dominant performances, with notable wins by Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner. Highlights include Draper's victory over Joao Fonseca, and Sinner’s decisive win over Jiri Lehecka. Jessica Pegula rallied to beat Marketa Vondrousova, while Andrey Rublev advanced due to Arthur Fils' withdrawal.
In a day packed with action, the French Open's seventh day saw some thrilling tennis as British fifth seed Jack Draper dominated young Brazilian Joao Fonseca in straight sets, marking a swift 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory. Draper's commanding performance set the pace for an exciting day.
Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy showcased exceptional skill, breezing past Czech Jiri Lehecka with an overwhelming 6-0 6-1 6-2 win. Meanwhile, American third seed Jessica Pegula showed remarkable resilience, coming back from a set down to defeat former Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova 3-6 6-4 6-2.
The day's events took a turn when Arthur Fils withdrew before his match against Andrey Rublev, citing a stress fracture. Despite the setback, the day closed with high anticipation as Novak Djokovic prepared to headline the night session.
