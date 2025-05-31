Matthew Potts Steps Up: England's ODI Shift After Overton Injury

England has made a key change to their roster for the second One Day International against the West Indies, drafting in Durham speedster Matthew Potts to replace the injured Jamie Overton. Overton, who suffered a broken finger during the first ODI, has been ruled out for the rest of the series.

Potts, who is set to make his 10th ODI appearance, was confirmed as Overton's replacement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday. The injury occurred during the opener at Edgbaston when Overton dropped a return catch and consequentially hurt his right hand.

Despite receiving immediate treatment, Overton managed to deliver five more overs, finishing the game with his career-best figures of 3/22. However, he will now undergo rehabilitation under England's medical team. England aims for a decisive 2-0 lead following their commanding 238-run victory in the first match.