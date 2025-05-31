John Heitinga Takes the Helm at Ajax: A New Era Begins
Ajax appoints John Heitinga as head coach following Francesco Farioli's departure. Formerly an assistant at Liverpool, Heitinga returns to the Dutch club after a successful stint in England. The former Ajax player aims to rebuild the team after a disappointing season in the Eredivisie.
Ajax has appointed former player and Dutch international John Heitinga as the new head coach, following the resignation of Francesco Farioli. The decision comes two weeks after the Italian coach stepped down after a disappointing season-ending collapse.
Heitinga, who served as Ajax's interim manager in early 2023, also worked with Liverpool's coaching team under Arne Slot, contributing to their Premier League victory last season. His return to Ajax is highly anticipated due to his intimate knowledge of the club's dynamics and philosophy.
Tasked with reviving Ajax's fortunes, Heitinga is eager to apply his extensive experience gained from working alongside prominent managers in England. With the Eredivisie title once again in sight, Heitinga is set on leading Ajax to reclaiming their place at the top.
