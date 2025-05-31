Jannik Sinner's Dominant Display at French Open Stuns Crowd

In a striking display of skill, Jannik Sinner captivated the crowd at the French Open with a decisive win over opponent Jiri Lehecka. Sinner, ranked No. 1, secured a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 1 hour, 34 minutes, marking the quickest men's match at Roland-Garros this year.

The Italian player's performance extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 17 matches, showing a commanding presence reminiscent of tennis greats like Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal. Even as the crowd lauded Lehecka for earning a game, Sinner's dominance was unquestionable, yet he remains focused on continual improvement.

Looking ahead, Sinner will face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, other notable matches included Jessica Pegula's comeback and advances by Mirra Andreeva and Ethan Quinn at Roland-Garros, showcasing a gripping day of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)