American Resurgence: U.S. Men Make History at the French Open

American tennis is witnessing a resurgence as three U.S. players have reached Week 2 of the French Open for the first time in three decades. Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe are looking to challenge the status quo on the red clay of Roland-Garros.

The trio, who wish to emulate past legends like Andre Agassi, face tough opponents in the fourth round. Shelton is set to meet reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, while Paul and Tiafoe have their own formidable matchups with Alexei Popyrin and Daniel Altmaier, respectively.

Red clay courts have historically been a weak point for American men, who grew up playing on hard courts. However, players like Paul feel this is a chance, not a challenge. 'I remind myself it's just tennis,' Paul noted, hoping to break through at this iconic Grand Slam.