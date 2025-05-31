Left Menu

Goa Challengers Shine in UTT Season 6 Opener

Goa Challengers triumphed over Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5 during the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 opener, led by Tiago Apolonia's initial win. Despite a mixed doubles setback, Harmeet Desai's victory in another match helped maintain their lead. Elsewhere, Dabang Delhi dominated Jaipur Patriots with standout performances from Indian paddlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:34 IST
Goa Challengers Shine in UTT Season 6 Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Challengers kicked off their defense of the UTT title with an impressive 10-5 victory against the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Portugal's Tiago Apolonia set the winning tone, securing an early victory in the men's singles, contributing significantly to the Challengers' campaign.

Despite a mixed doubles defeat where Harmeet Desai and Singapore's Zeng Jian lost to Germany's Ricardo Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee, Desai rebounded with a crucial singles win over Walther, further consolidating Goa's advantage.

Dabang Delhi's opening match against Jaipur Patriots ended with an overwhelming 11-4 win. Standout performances by Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Diya Chitale set the pace, ensuring Dabang's strong start in the league. The tournament rules favor swift scoring, where winning eight of 15 games secures a team victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025