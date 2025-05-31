Goa Challengers Shine in UTT Season 6 Opener

The Goa Challengers kicked off their defense of the UTT title with an impressive 10-5 victory against the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Portugal's Tiago Apolonia set the winning tone, securing an early victory in the men's singles, contributing significantly to the Challengers' campaign.

Despite a mixed doubles defeat where Harmeet Desai and Singapore's Zeng Jian lost to Germany's Ricardo Walther and Ayhika Mukherjee, Desai rebounded with a crucial singles win over Walther, further consolidating Goa's advantage.

Dabang Delhi's opening match against Jaipur Patriots ended with an overwhelming 11-4 win. Standout performances by Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Diya Chitale set the pace, ensuring Dabang's strong start in the league. The tournament rules favor swift scoring, where winning eight of 15 games secures a team victory.

