Djokovic's Quest for 25th Grand Slam Heats Up in Paris

Novak Djokovic netted his 99th French Open victory, completing a commanding win over Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic. The match, played at Court Philippe Chatrier, saw Djokovic in top form as he controlled the game to advance to the fourth round.

While excitement enveloped Paris with 40,000 fans watching Paris St Germain's Champions League final nearby, the 38-year-old delivered a stunning display. Hunting for his 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic showcased resilience against the 23-year-old Misolic but maintained composure throughout.

Set to face Britain's Cameron Norrie next, Djokovic eyes maintaining his streak of reaching at least the quarter-finals at the French Open since 2010. "I'm playing for history," Djokovic claimed, clearly aiming for further accomplishments as the tournament progresses.