Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wood delivered an electrifying performance by clocking 21.99 seconds in the women's 200m at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia. She edged out fellow Olympian Gabby Thomas in a thrilling race at Franklin Field.

Canadian athlete Marco Arop continued his dominant streak in the men's 800m, recording a time of 1:43.48. Arop, a world champion in 2023 and Olympic silver medallist in 2024, praised the exhilarating atmosphere as he prepares for the 1,500m.

The event showcased outstanding talents with Jamaican Ackera Nugent winning the women's 100m hurdles in 12.44 seconds, while Dominican Marileidy Paulino claimed the women's 400m in 49.12 seconds. Competitors aimed for excellence as overall group champions were decided based on points on Sunday.