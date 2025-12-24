Martha Stewart Joins Swansea City as New Co-Owner

American businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart has joined the ranks of co-owners at Swansea City, a prominent Welsh soccer club, as announced on Tuesday.

Stewart, known for being the first female self-made billionaire in the U.S., witnessed Swansea's 2-1 victory over Wrexham in the Championship last Friday and was reportedly enthusiastic about her new role.

This move positions Stewart among other celebrity investors in the club, including rapper Snoop Dogg and Croatian football star Luka Modric, as Swansea City prepares for its upcoming match against Coventry City.

