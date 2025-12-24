Left Menu

Martha Stewart Joins Swansea City as New Co-Owner

Martha Stewart, the American businesswoman and television personality, has become a co-owner of Swansea City, a Welsh soccer club. Stewart attended the team's recent 2-1 Championship win over Wrexham. She joins other celebrity co-owners like rapper Snoop Dogg and footballer Luka Modric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:12 IST
Martha Stewart Joins Swansea City as New Co-Owner

American businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart has joined the ranks of co-owners at Swansea City, a prominent Welsh soccer club, as announced on Tuesday.

Stewart, known for being the first female self-made billionaire in the U.S., witnessed Swansea's 2-1 victory over Wrexham in the Championship last Friday and was reportedly enthusiastic about her new role.

This move positions Stewart among other celebrity investors in the club, including rapper Snoop Dogg and Croatian football star Luka Modric, as Swansea City prepares for its upcoming match against Coventry City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025