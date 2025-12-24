Key Global Developments and Policy Shifts Unveiled

The Financial Times presents major international stories that signal significant policy changes and economic developments. Among these, UK ministers concede on the controversial inheritance tax policy affecting farmers following significant backlash.

A deal concerning the Panama Canal ports is jeopardized, with China's Cosco seeking a majority stake in the $23 billion BlackRock-backed acquisition, raising geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. announces a new system for H-1B visas, prioritizing higher-paid workers, and accuses China of leveraging unfair trade practices to dominate the global chip market, though tariffs are not set to increase until mid-2027.