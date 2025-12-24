Left Menu

Key Global Developments and Policy Shifts Unveiled

Financial Times highlights UK policy changes on inheritance tax, a high-stakes Panama Canal deal involving China's Cosco, and the U.S. overhaul of the H-1B visa system. Additionally, the Trump administration criticizes Chinese trade practices in the chip industry, withholding new tariffs until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:10 IST
Key Global Developments and Policy Shifts Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Times presents major international stories that signal significant policy changes and economic developments. Among these, UK ministers concede on the controversial inheritance tax policy affecting farmers following significant backlash.

A deal concerning the Panama Canal ports is jeopardized, with China's Cosco seeking a majority stake in the $23 billion BlackRock-backed acquisition, raising geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. announces a new system for H-1B visas, prioritizing higher-paid workers, and accuses China of leveraging unfair trade practices to dominate the global chip market, though tariffs are not set to increase until mid-2027.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025