Denis Bouanga Leads LAFC to Triumph in Extra-Time Thriller
Denis Bouanga secured Los Angeles FC's spot in the Club World Cup with a decisive extra-time goal against Club America. LAFC won 2-1 in the playoff held at BMO Stadium. The match saw actions from Wilton Sampaio’s penalty decision to Igor Jesus's equalizer, culminating in LAFC's late victory.
In an exhilarating playoff match at the BMO Stadium, Denis Bouanga propelled Los Angeles FC into the Club World Cup with an unforgettable extra-time winner against Club America. The high-stakes encounter ended 2-1, ensuring LAFC's place in the prestigious tournament.
The match initially remained deadlocked until Mexico's Club America gained a 62nd-minute lead through a penalty, confidently converted by former LAFC player Brian Rodriguez. Not to be outdone, LAFC's Igor Jesus delivered a clutch equalizer in the 89th minute with a well-executed header.
The thrilling contest concluded with Bouanga's dramatic 115th-minute goal, which secured LAFC's advancement into Group D of the Club World Cup. The playoff was necessary after Club Leon's disqualification due to a breach of ownership rules, underscoring the tournament's expanded 32-team format in the United States.
