Denis Bouanga Leads LAFC to Triumph in Extra-Time Thriller

In an exhilarating playoff match at the BMO Stadium, Denis Bouanga propelled Los Angeles FC into the Club World Cup with an unforgettable extra-time winner against Club America. The high-stakes encounter ended 2-1, ensuring LAFC's place in the prestigious tournament.

The match initially remained deadlocked until Mexico's Club America gained a 62nd-minute lead through a penalty, confidently converted by former LAFC player Brian Rodriguez. Not to be outdone, LAFC's Igor Jesus delivered a clutch equalizer in the 89th minute with a well-executed header.

The thrilling contest concluded with Bouanga's dramatic 115th-minute goal, which secured LAFC's advancement into Group D of the Club World Cup. The playoff was necessary after Club Leon's disqualification due to a breach of ownership rules, underscoring the tournament's expanded 32-team format in the United States.

