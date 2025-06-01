Left Menu

Rain Delays the Action: IPL Qualifier 2 on Hold

The IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings faced a delay due to passing showers. The match winner will advance to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Punjab Kings have bolstered their bowling with Yuzvendra Chahal, while Mumbai Indians introduced Reece Topley for his debut.

Updated: 01-06-2025 19:44 IST
The scheduled clash for the second IPL Qualifier between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings experienced an unexpected halt due to passing showers, although no further rain threats were expected. This interruption could influence the highly anticipated virtual semifinal's outcome.

The stakes are high, as the winning team will advance to clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final showdown slated for Tuesday. This decisive match has both teams strategizing to secure their place in the grand final.

In a strategic move, Punjab Kings opted to field first after winning the toss, enhancing their bowling lineup with the return of Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians handed a debut to England's left-arm pacer, Reece Topley, seeking a fresh edge in their gameplay.

