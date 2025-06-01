Thibaut Courtois Faces Sacroiliitis Challenge Before Key Matches
Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's keeper, is sidelined due to sacroiliitis, a back problem. He will miss Belgium's opening World Cup qualifiers but should recover in time for Real Madrid's Club World Cup match. Courtois needs a week of rest and treatment to overcome the inflammation.
Real Madrid's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, will miss key World Cup qualifiers due to a back problem, according to his club. The Belgian keeper is dealing with sacroiliitis and requires a week of rest and treatment.
Spanish media reports that Courtois will not play in Belgium's upcoming Group J qualifiers against North Macedonia and Wales. However, he is expected to recover in time for Real Madrid's Club World Cup game against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami.
Sacroiliitis causes inflammation in the joints linking the lower spine and pelvis, resulting in pain and stiffness, challenging Courtois as he prepares for critical matches with both his national and club teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)