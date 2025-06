Swiatek's Grit Sparks Spectacular Comeback at French Open

In an exhilarating display of resilience, four-time champion Iga Swiatek overcame a challenging start to defeat her claycourt adversary Elena Rybakina, securing a place in the French Open quarter-finals. Swiatek, trailing 6-1 2-0, found her rhythm and determination to win 1-6 6-3 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in the quarter-finals after a demanding match, marking his 100th tour-level win on clay. Swiatek continues her pursuit to become the first woman since tennis became professional to win four consecutive singles titles at Roland Garros.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini was defeated by Elina Svitolina, while Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advanced after overpowering Liudmila Samsonova. In men's play, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe made notable progresses, with Paul becoming the first American male player in 22 years to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

