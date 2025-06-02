Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro has been officially named as the new head coach for the Australian women's national soccer team, the Matildas. His tenure will aim to guide the team to success at the Women's Asian Cup, set to be hosted on Australian soil next year.

Montemurro transitions from his role at Lyon Women, succeeding Tom Sermanni, who had been serving in a caretaker capacity since Tony Gustavsson's departure post-Olympic Games. Football Australia's interim Chief Executive, Heather Garriock, highlighted Montemurro's extensive experience in top-tier European women's football and his deep connections within the Australian football community as key reasons for his appointment.

The Matildas have captured national support, but recent years have seen a lack of silverware. Montemurro, known for his winning record, views his new role as an opportunity to change that narrative and foster a playing style that resonates with and inspires Australians nationwide.