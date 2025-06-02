Joe Montemurro Steps into the Limelight as Matildas Coach

In a major announcement, Joe Montemurro has been named the new coach of the Australian women's national team, the Matildas. This appointment comes as the team sets its sights on winning the Women's Asian Cup next year on home soil.

Montemurro, who hails from Australia, steps into the role following his successful tenure at Lyon Women. He replaces Tom Sermanni, who had been serving as caretaker coach since the departure of Tony Gustavsson after a disappointing Olympic campaign.

Renowned for his winning record, Montemurro is expected to invigorate the Matildas. Football Australia interim Chief Executive Heather Garriock emphasized the importance of focus and drive as the team prepares for their next big challenge.