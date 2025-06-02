Left Menu

Joe Montemurro Steps into the Limelight as Matildas Coach

Joe Montemurro has been appointed as the new coach of the Australian women's national football team, the Matildas. Tasked with leading them to an Asian Cup victory on home turf, Montemurro brings a wealth of experience from successful stints in England and Italy, raising expectations for team success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 06:29 IST
Joe Montemurro Steps into the Limelight as Matildas Coach

In a major announcement, Joe Montemurro has been named the new coach of the Australian women's national team, the Matildas. This appointment comes as the team sets its sights on winning the Women's Asian Cup next year on home soil.

Montemurro, who hails from Australia, steps into the role following his successful tenure at Lyon Women. He replaces Tom Sermanni, who had been serving as caretaker coach since the departure of Tony Gustavsson after a disappointing Olympic campaign.

Renowned for his winning record, Montemurro is expected to invigorate the Matildas. Football Australia interim Chief Executive Heather Garriock emphasized the importance of focus and drive as the team prepares for their next big challenge.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025