Veer Ahlawat's Stunning Finish at Alpine Austrian Open

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat delivered an impressive performance at the Alpine Austrian Open, finishing T-13 with a remarkable 66 in the final round. Despite early setbacks, Ahlawat's strong finish moved him significantly up the Race to Dubai standings. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen won his first DP World Tour title.

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat showcased his prowess at the Alpine Austrian Open, finishing T-13 after an impressive final round of 66. His performance marked his first top 15 finish of the season.

Ahlawat's round was a mix of highs and lows, including a double bogey and a concluding eagle, which advanced him 15 spots in the standings. His stellar play boosted him 20 places in the Race to Dubai rankings, now standing at 130.

Meanwhile, German golfer Nicolai Von Dellingshausen claimed his maiden DP World Tour title, defeating Marcel Schneider by two strokes, with a total score of 19-under.

