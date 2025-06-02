Sporting Excellence Honoured in 2025 King’s Birthday Awards Across Aotearoa

New Zealand's sporting legends, rising stars, and advocates for inclusion and recovery have been celebrated in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List, with Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell applauding the recipients for their immense contributions to the nation’s sporting fabric and international legacy.

The awards recognise a diverse range of achievements across sport—from Olympic podiums and international cricket stardom to transformative leadership in spinal injury advocacy. Minister Mitchell praised the depth of talent, leadership, and resilience among the honourees.

“These recipients represent the very best of our sporting spirit—determination, excellence, and a relentless drive to uplift others,” said Mr Mitchell. “Their efforts on and off the field have shaped the way we play, lead, and support one another.”

Dame Catriona Williams: Turning Tragedy into Triumph

A standout among the recipients is former elite equestrian rider Catriona Williams, appointed Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Once ranked among the top three-day event riders in the country, her life changed dramatically after a riding accident in 2002 left her tetraplegic.

Undeterred, Dame Catriona channelled her energy into advocacy, founding the CatWalk Spinal Cord Injury Trust in 2005. Under her leadership, the Trust has raised millions of dollars for research, helping advance treatment technologies and bring spinal cord injury issues into public consciousness.

Her work has helped fund cutting-edge research in New Zealand and abroad, including efforts in regenerative therapy and neural pathway restoration, giving hope to thousands of individuals and families affected by spinal cord injuries.

Sophie Devine: A Trailblazer in White Ferns History

Sophie Devine, recognised as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), has carved a legacy as one of the greatest players and leaders in women’s cricket.

As captain of the White Ferns, Devine led the team to a historic T20 World Cup victory in 2024 and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Known for her explosive batting and tactical leadership, she is also celebrated for her calm demeanour, strong advocacy for women in sport, and dedication to nurturing young athletes.

Her influence extends beyond the scoreboard—Devine has been instrumental in pushing for equal pay, improved player welfare, and stronger development pathways for girls in cricket.

Tim Southee: The Everlasting Fast Bowler

Veteran pace bowler Tim Southee also joins the ONZM ranks, recognised for a career that has not only broken records but set new benchmarks for future generations.

Southee is the only cricketer in history to reach 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets, and 100 T20I wickets—a monumental feat that highlights both his endurance and skill. Debuting in 2008, Southee became synonymous with New Zealand’s golden era of cricket, playing key roles in World Cup finals and Test Championship campaigns.

Beyond the pitch, he is known as a calm mentor and a leader by example—his insights and humility making him a treasured figure in dressing rooms across formats.

Sarah Walker: From BMX Medals to Olympic Governance

Sarah Walker, also appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, is celebrated for her dual impact as a world-class BMX racer and an influential voice in global sport governance.

A silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, Walker’s career has been marked by resilience through injuries and persistent advocacy for athlete representation. She now serves as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is a strong voice for athlete rights and youth empowerment in sport.

Her advocacy helped shape international policy on athlete safety, inclusion, and voice within governing structures—making her a key figure not just in cycling but in international sports diplomacy.

Murray Mexted: All Black Legend and Rugby Ambassador

Murray Mexted, acknowledged for his services to rugby, rounds out the list of major sporting honourees. A former All Black No. 8 with 34 test matches to his name, Mexted’s influence on the game continued long after retirement.

His charismatic presence in the commentary box helped shape how generations of New Zealanders understood and appreciated rugby. Beyond the microphone, he established the International Rugby Academy of New Zealand (IRANZ)—a pioneering coaching and development institute that has trained athletes and coaches from over 40 countries.

Mexted’s legacy is not just national—it’s global, with a clear emphasis on performance excellence grounded in values and discipline.

Celebrating Sporting Whānau Across Aotearoa

While these individuals stood out, Minister Mitchell extended his congratulations to all those recognised in the 2025 Honours List, including coaches, volunteers, administrators, and advocates working tirelessly behind the scenes.

“New Zealand’s sporting success is not built solely on podium finishes but on a deep network of dedication—parents, coaches, supporters, and mentors who fuel the dreams of our athletes,” said Mr Mitchell.

He emphasised that the Honours List is a moment not only to recognise individual success but to celebrate the collective spirit that defines New Zealand sport.