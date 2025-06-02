Shreyas Iyer: The Calm Maestro Leading Punjab Kings on a Historic Quest

Shreyas Iyer's stunning knock of 87* against Mumbai Indians in the IPL's Qualifier two has once again highlighted his prowess in critical match situations. Under immense pressure, the Punjab Kings skipper showcased his ability to lead and perform, adapting to the evolving dynamics of high-competition cricket.

Throughout his T20 career, Iyer has consistently been a vital player for domestic and IPL teams, amassing impressive records. His performance in knockout matches, including four half-centuries and a strike rate boost to 145.22, speaks volumes of his big-game temperament. His recent scores in crucial IPL and ODI conflicts demonstrate a growing leadership aura.

Iyer's recent displays, like his measured innings against Reece Topley and Jasprit Bumrah, evoke cricketing nostalgia reminiscent of Virat Kohli's era. As PBKS moves forward, Iyer's steady hand could be the decider in their journey to end their title drought, with the captain himself eyeing the ultimate victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)