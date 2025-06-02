Left Menu

Neymar's Costly 'Hand of God' Attempt: A Farewell Foul at Santos?

Neymar's attempt to emulate Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal led to a red card during Santos' match against Botafogo, possibly marking his last game for the club. His absence contributed to Santos' 1-0 loss. Neymar later expressed regret and apologized to his team and fans.

Updated: 02-06-2025 11:06 IST
Neymar's Costly 'Hand of God' Attempt: A Farewell Foul at Santos?
Neymar

Neymar's ambitions to replicate Diego Maradona's famed 'Hand of God' goal ended in unexpected disgrace on Sunday, following a contentious handball during Santos' showdown with Botafogo.

With the score tied at 0-0 in the closing stages, Neymar's handball attempt to score led to his ejection, marking potentially his final appearance for Santos amid mounting club challenges.

Botafogo capitalized on Neymar's absence, securing a narrow 1-0 victory. After the match, Neymar took to social media to apologize, owning up to his mistake and expressing regret over the lost points.

