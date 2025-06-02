D Gukesh's Historic Triumph Over Magnus Carlsen: An Unforgettable Victory

In a thrilling encounter at Norway Chess 2025, 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh clinched a stunning victory against former world number one, Magnus Carlsen, in round six. This marked Gukesh's first classical win over the legendary Norwegian grandmaster, earning him widespread recognition and boosting him to third place in the tournament standings.

Gukesh's grandfather, Shankar Rajesh, expressed immense pride in his grandson's performance. He noted the young player's significant progress and determination to become the world's top-ranked chess player. Rajesh addressed Carlsen's post-match frustration, during which he banged the table in exasperation, calling such reactions natural in competitive sports.

Gukesh's former coach, Vishnu Prasanna, praised his student's resilience during the tense match filled with dramatic twists. Despite Carlsen's initial dominance, Gukesh emerged victorious by maintaining composure under pressure. This crucial win pushes Gukesh just one point behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in the tournament's points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)