Left Menu

D Gukesh's Historic Triumph Over Magnus Carlsen: An Unforgettable Victory

D Gukesh's sensational win against Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess 2025 marks his first classical victory over the world-renowned chess maestro. The match showcased Gukesh's tenacity as he overturned a losing position, earning him accolades and placing him third in the tournament standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:54 IST
D Gukesh's Historic Triumph Over Magnus Carlsen: An Unforgettable Victory
Shankar Rajesh, D Gukesh's grandfather. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Norway Chess 2025, 19-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh clinched a stunning victory against former world number one, Magnus Carlsen, in round six. This marked Gukesh's first classical win over the legendary Norwegian grandmaster, earning him widespread recognition and boosting him to third place in the tournament standings.

Gukesh's grandfather, Shankar Rajesh, expressed immense pride in his grandson's performance. He noted the young player's significant progress and determination to become the world's top-ranked chess player. Rajesh addressed Carlsen's post-match frustration, during which he banged the table in exasperation, calling such reactions natural in competitive sports.

Gukesh's former coach, Vishnu Prasanna, praised his student's resilience during the tense match filled with dramatic twists. Despite Carlsen's initial dominance, Gukesh emerged victorious by maintaining composure under pressure. This crucial win pushes Gukesh just one point behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in the tournament's points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025