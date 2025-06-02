Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to IPL Final After 11-Year Gap

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time in 11 years, securing their spot with a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. The captain, Shreyas Iyer, was instrumental, delivering a 'skipper's knock' with an impressive 87 not out at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

James Hopes, PBKS's bowling coach, commended Iyer for his composed leadership, especially during the tension-filled run chase. Hopes revealed the team's pre-game strategy, which involved choosing to bat second on a high-scoring pitch. The tactic was to leverage their strong batting lineup to chase down Mumbai's 203/6 target.

Iyer's decisive innings were supported by Josh Inglis and Nehal Wadhera, whose efforts were vital in outmaneuvering the formidable bowling threat posed by Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah. The winning strategy and Iyer's captaincy will be put to the test once more as PBKS prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Tuesday's final.