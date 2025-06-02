PCB Mandates Domestic Play to Boost Quality

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a new requirement for centrally-contracted and international players to participate in at least one domestic event each season.

This decision, spearheaded by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, aims to elevate the domestic cricket scene by integrating international experience and enhancing competition. The initiative allows young and domestic players to learn alongside global experts.

In the meeting, PCB also outlined plans for fresh central contracts for 2025-26 and confirmed upcoming international commitments, which include series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as tours to West Indies and Bangladesh.