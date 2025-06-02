PCB Mandates Domestic Play to Boost Quality
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) now requires centrally-contracted and international players to partake in at least one domestic event each season, enhancing competitiveness. This move aims to raise the quality of domestic cricket by incorporating international experience. PCB plans to refresh central contracts and outline upcoming international commitments.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a new requirement for centrally-contracted and international players to participate in at least one domestic event each season.
This decision, spearheaded by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, aims to elevate the domestic cricket scene by integrating international experience and enhancing competition. The initiative allows young and domestic players to learn alongside global experts.
In the meeting, PCB also outlined plans for fresh central contracts for 2025-26 and confirmed upcoming international commitments, which include series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, as well as tours to West Indies and Bangladesh.
