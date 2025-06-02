Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to IPL Final After 11 Years
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer makes history with his match-winning 87* against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Iyer's performance, featuring eight sixes, secures PBKS' first final appearance in over a decade. With 50 wins as captain, Iyer ranks among IPL's elite leaders alongside Dhoni and Kohli.
In a thrilling encounter, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a masterclass performance against Mumbai Indians, leading his side to their first IPL final in 11 years. Iyer's unbeaten 87*, a knock studded with eight sixes and five fours, guided PBKS in a successful chase of 204 runs.
Throughout the ongoing IPL season, Iyer has demonstrated remarkable prowess with the bat, amassing 603 runs from 16 innings at an average of 54.81 and a staggering strike rate of 175.80. His 39 sixes place him second in the tournament, with only Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran ahead. Iyer also surpassed Virat Kohli's 2016 six-hitting record for most sixes in a season by a captain.
Iyer's leadership accolades include achieving his 50th IPL victory as a captain, joining the ranks of celebrated leaders like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir. As PBKS gears up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer's Ahmedabad record stands out, with 333 runs from seven T20 innings. His heroics against MI earned him the 'Player of the Match' title, setting the stage for an epic final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
