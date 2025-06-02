Thibaut Courtois' Back Injury Sidelines Star for World Cup Qualifiers

Belgian national team's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, will be absent from the squad for the initial two World Cup qualifiers this month, as a result of a back injury.

According to Real Madrid, Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, an inflammation affecting the sacroiliac joints where the lower back and pelvis conjoin.

The Belgian Football Association and Real Madrid's medical experts agreed the player is unfit for upcoming internationals. Courtois' absence may extend to the Club World Cup in the U.S., potentially impacting his club's performance.

