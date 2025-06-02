Left Menu

Thibaut Courtois' Back Injury Sidelines Star for World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium goalie Thibaut Courtois will miss World Cup qualifiers due to a back injury. Diagnosed with sacroiliitis, Courtois will be replaced by Nordin Jackers. The injury also threatens his participation in the Club World Cup in the U.S. for Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:21 IST
Thibaut Courtois' Back Injury Sidelines Star for World Cup Qualifiers
Thibaut Courtois

Belgian national team's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, will be absent from the squad for the initial two World Cup qualifiers this month, as a result of a back injury.

According to Real Madrid, Courtois has been diagnosed with sacroiliitis, an inflammation affecting the sacroiliac joints where the lower back and pelvis conjoin.

The Belgian Football Association and Real Madrid's medical experts agreed the player is unfit for upcoming internationals. Courtois' absence may extend to the Club World Cup in the U.S., potentially impacting his club's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025