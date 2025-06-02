Soccer-Sarri returns as Lazio coach, Adnkronos reports

Maurizio Sarri has returned to Lazio as head coach a year after he resigned from the position, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported on Monday quoting the Serie A club's sporting director Angelo Fabiani. Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Sarri has re-joined Lazio on a two-year contract with an option for a third season, the report said.

Lazio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sarri resigned as Lazio coach in March 2024, almost three years into his tenure. They finished seventh in the Italian league in 2023-24, having finished second the previous season.

Lazio finished seventh again this season under Marco Baroni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)