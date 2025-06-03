Soccer-Interim coach says Montemurro will take Matildas to new heights

Caretaker coach Tom Sermanni, who signed off his third spell in charge of the Matildas with a 4-1 win over Argentina on Monday, is convinced his replacement Joe Montemurro will take the team to new heights. The 70-year-old Scot, who first took charge of the Australia women's national team in 1994 before they had the nickname by which they are now known around the world, guided the side for the 151st time hours after Montemurro's appointment.

"His coaching record is second to none, he is a proud Australian, I think he will take this team to a new level," Sermanni told broadcaster Paramount before the match in Canberra. Two goals from Amy Sayer and later strikes from Emily Van Egmond and substitute Michelle Heyman gave Australia a second win over Argentina in the space of four days to send Sermanni off in style.

The Matildas were roared on by a sellout crowd of 25,125 at Canberra Stadium, a familiar sight over the last few years as the team has grown hugely in popularity. "The thing that stood out to me is every time we've played a game at home, and I've walked out onto the field and just looked at the crowd, it's just been phenomenal experience," the former coach of the United States women's team told reporters.

"I've never witnessed a crowd that such as the Matildas crowd. With the Matildas, it's just unique. And I kind of pinch myself when I go out and stand in front of it before the game starts." Sermanni thought that he was bequeathing Montemurro a squad of players that, when fully fit, would be competitive with any side in the world.

"People forget we were (very) close to getting the silver at the last World Cup and the Olympics before the last one," he said. "So the team is close. The experienced players are still very influential ... and we've got some good young players coming through."

Chief among the injury concerns is Sam Kerr, who has not played for her country or club Chelsea since she suffered an ACL injury in January 2024. Montemurro told local media earlier on Monday that he had been informed on taking the job that Kerr had needed another medical "intervention" for an issue not related to her knee injury, but was now back up and running.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)