PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 10:46 IST
CCTV+: 2025 Taklimakan Rally Concludes After thrilling 13-Day Desert Challenge
The X Power 2025 Taklimakan Rally wrapped up with roaring success on June 1 in northwest China's Xinjiang.

Kicking off on May 20, the grueling 13-day event spanned Aksu, Hetian, and Kashi prefectures. This year's course covered a total of 5,183 kilometers, including 2,200 kilometers of timed special stages across deserts, Gobi plains, and river crossings. A total of 23 motorcycles and 105 vehicles participated, with 233 racers from 12 countries battling extreme heat and complex terrain.

Czech rider Martin Michek and China's Liu Yangui claimed overall victories in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively.

Michek clinched the motorcycle title with a total time of 28 hours, 31 minutes, and 4 seconds, leading a commanding performance by his team.

''This race was extremely tough, but I really enjoyed competing in China,'' said Michek, who participated in the rally for the first time.

Liu secured the car division crown with a time of 27 hours, 8 minutes, and 15 seconds.

''Winning the overall title was our only goal, and it's the greatest recognition we could receive,'' Liu said, expressing gratitude to his team and all support staff.

Known as ''China's Dakar,'' the Taklimakan Rally is widely regarded as the country's most challenging cross-country rally. Since its inception in 2005, the event has continued to evolve. This year marked the debut of a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) category, with ten vehicles entering the T2.E class.

In this inaugural NEV category, Yao Weiqiang of the Great Wall Tank Hi4 Team took the title, finishing in 37 hours, 30 minutes, and 42 seconds.

The closing ceremony featured a spectacular drone performance and fireworks show, bringing celebration and relief after 13 intense days. Racers, mechanics, and support crews finally had a moment to breathe, reflect, and enjoy the joy of victory and achievement.

