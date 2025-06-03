Pedal-powered Cricket: England's Innovative Ride to Victory

In an unexpected twist of events at The Oval, England's cricket team turned to hire bikes to reach their destination on time as heavy London traffic stalled the West Indies team's arrival.

Fans watching the scene unfold with amusement saw England players arriving well ahead of their opponents using electrically-assisted Lime Bikes. The incident prompted a 30-minute delay to the match's scheduled start.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the delay, stating that once the West Indies team arrived, new timings would be coordinated. Traffic disruptions near Vauxhall Bridge were to blame, with England's captain Harry Brook explaining their decision to cycle to the venue.