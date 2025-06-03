Left Menu

Pedal-powered Cricket: England's Innovative Ride to Victory

England's cricket team rode hire bikes to reach The Oval on time for their match against West Indies, who were delayed due to London traffic. The match started 30 minutes later than planned. England aimed for a series sweep, having already won previous matches against West Indies.

Updated: 03-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:04 IST
In an unexpected twist of events at The Oval, England's cricket team turned to hire bikes to reach their destination on time as heavy London traffic stalled the West Indies team's arrival.

Fans watching the scene unfold with amusement saw England players arriving well ahead of their opponents using electrically-assisted Lime Bikes. The incident prompted a 30-minute delay to the match's scheduled start.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the delay, stating that once the West Indies team arrived, new timings would be coordinated. Traffic disruptions near Vauxhall Bridge were to blame, with England's captain Harry Brook explaining their decision to cycle to the venue.

