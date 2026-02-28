Harry Brook-Era: England's Winning Streak in T20 World Cup

In an impressive demonstration of skill and strategy, England has surged into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, marking the onset of the 'Harry Brook-era'. With a tactical victory over New Zealand, the team showcased resilience under the calm leadership of Brook, notably following a challenging personal start.

All-rounder Will Jacks remarked on the team's clear and composed approach, emphasizing that their strength lies not in perfection but in maintaining their nerve during critical match moments. England's successful pursuit of 160, recovering from 117/6 against New Zealand, was testament to this strategy.

Despite earlier setbacks, including a critical nightclub incident involving Brook, the skipper has managed to galvanize his side to peak at the right time. New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, recognized Jacks as an exceptional finisher, praising the English side's strategic execution in the Super Eights stage.

