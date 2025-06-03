Simone Inzaghi's Sudden Exit from Inter Milan
Simone Inzaghi has resigned as manager of Inter Milan following a Champions League final defeat. The 49-year-old's departure comes after a loss to Paris St Germain, and he will not be overseeing the team in the upcoming Club World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:25 IST
Simone Inzaghi has resigned from his position as the manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A football club announced on Tuesday.
The unexpected departure of the 49-year-old comes merely three days following a devastating 5-0 defeat against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.
Inzaghi's exit means he will not be leading Inter Milan in the upcoming Club World Cup, marking a significant change for the club's management ahead of this major tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OL Lyonnes: Redefining Women's Soccer Legacy
Ballon d'Or Breakthrough: New Awards Date Honors Women in Soccer
OL Lyonnes: Redefining Excellence in Women's Soccer
Soccer-Ousted Brazil FA president Rodrigues drops appeal ahead of election
Wydad Faces Uncertainty as Coach Departs Ahead of Club World Cup