Simone Inzaghi's Sudden Exit from Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi has resigned from his position as the manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A football club announced on Tuesday.

The unexpected departure of the 49-year-old comes merely three days following a devastating 5-0 defeat against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Inzaghi's exit means he will not be leading Inter Milan in the upcoming Club World Cup, marking a significant change for the club's management ahead of this major tournament.

