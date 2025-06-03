Left Menu

Simone Inzaghi's Sudden Exit from Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi has resigned as manager of Inter Milan following a Champions League final defeat. The 49-year-old's departure comes after a loss to Paris St Germain, and he will not be overseeing the team in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Simone Inzaghi has resigned from his position as the manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A football club announced on Tuesday.

The unexpected departure of the 49-year-old comes merely three days following a devastating 5-0 defeat against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

Inzaghi's exit means he will not be leading Inter Milan in the upcoming Club World Cup, marking a significant change for the club's management ahead of this major tournament.

