Sports Stars Shine in Latest News: From NFL to NBA and Soccer

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status is uncertain after missing practice with a back injury, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are turning to veteran Josh Johnson to lead their team against the Dallas Cowboys this Christmas.

The soccer world sees Spanish players dominating ESPN's women's rankings, with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati taking the top spot. In baseball, right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks secures a lucrative one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, stirring anticipation in MLB circles.

NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has diversified his interests by acquiring a stake in a pro fishing team, while the legal woes surrounding Terry Rozier await resolution in a gambling case. Elsewhere, expectations rise for the return of Luka Doncic for the Los Angeles Lakers' Christmas game against the Rockets.