Sports Stars Shine in Latest News: From NFL to NBA and Soccer

The sports world is abuzz with news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson may miss a game due to injury, and veteran QB Josh Johnson will start for the Commanders. Spanish stars dominate soccer rankings, and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons invests in a fishing team. Various updates on player contracts and injuries fill the headlines.

Updated: 25-12-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 05:21 IST
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's status is uncertain after missing practice with a back injury, jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are turning to veteran Josh Johnson to lead their team against the Dallas Cowboys this Christmas.

The soccer world sees Spanish players dominating ESPN's women's rankings, with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati taking the top spot. In baseball, right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks secures a lucrative one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, stirring anticipation in MLB circles.

NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has diversified his interests by acquiring a stake in a pro fishing team, while the legal woes surrounding Terry Rozier await resolution in a gambling case. Elsewhere, expectations rise for the return of Luka Doncic for the Los Angeles Lakers' Christmas game against the Rockets.

